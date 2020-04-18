Social Send (SEND) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $128,513.50 and $8.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

