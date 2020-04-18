Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 57.23%. Equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

SUNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Solar Senior Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

