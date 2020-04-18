Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price

Press coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVX traded down C$712,775.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.40. 189,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,279. CEMATRIX has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

