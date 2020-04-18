SONM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,453.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SONM token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, SONM has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $47,453.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONM Token Profile

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit, Liqui, COSS, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

