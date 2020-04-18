SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Given $45.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $45.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 103,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

