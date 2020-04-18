SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $769,207.99 and approximately $134.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

