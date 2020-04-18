Sparkpoint (SRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,199.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $160,770.03 and approximately $19,199.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,235,172,553 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

