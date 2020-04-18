SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.