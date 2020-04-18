Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,098 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.