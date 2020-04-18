Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,277,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.