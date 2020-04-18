Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 25.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,523,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

