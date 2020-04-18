Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 13,203,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.