Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,011,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,696,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 306,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

