Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $7,445.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005805 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.02343902 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008300 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.