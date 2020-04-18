SpeedCash (SCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $2,994.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.