SpeedCash (SCS) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $2,949.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

