Sphere Market Cap Reaches $574,444.67 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $574,444.67 and $300.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00034811 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00046610 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000702 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.96 or 1.00563733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061573 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000695 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

