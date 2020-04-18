SRCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $73,544.12 and approximately $15.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.02827693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00228654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.