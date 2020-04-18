Stakinglab (LABX) One Day Volume Tops $140.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $9,291.84 and $140.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00321781 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00419241 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014794 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 316.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006647 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,030,268 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

