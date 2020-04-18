Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 1,806,800 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

STMP has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stamps.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. 202,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,311. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

