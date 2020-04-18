Starbase Achieves Market Cap of $181,760.01 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Starbase has a total market cap of $181,760.01 and approximately $882.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04474321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.