Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $168,846.88 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $168,846.88 and $819.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.04257135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

