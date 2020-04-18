Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 147,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. 14,092,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

