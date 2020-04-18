StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. StarHub earned a news sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $$0.95 during trading hours on Friday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and VPN; and information and communication technologies solutions, such as Internet of Things, cyber security, data center, and cloud services.

