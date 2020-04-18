State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $12,438,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,340 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,743. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.