Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

Shares of NOW opened at $299.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.17, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

