Storj (STORJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65.32 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Storj has a market cap of $13.26 million and $65.32 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Liqui, OKEx and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.02766110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227787 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Liqui, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay, Liquid, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Upbit, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

