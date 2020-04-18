Storm (STORM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $172,984.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Storm has a total market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $172,984.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, WazirX, YoBit and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.02766110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Bancor Network, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, YoBit, WazirX, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

