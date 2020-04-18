STRAKS Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $18,918.89 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.02526063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.72 or 0.03331315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00601498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00800725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00077437 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00579751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.