Stralem & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up about 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.36.

Raytheon stock remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

