Stralem & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

