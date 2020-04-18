Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. 11,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,375. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRS shares. BidaskClub raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.