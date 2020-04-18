Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 3.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

