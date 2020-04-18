Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Sunoco worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

