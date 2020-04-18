SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Market Perform

