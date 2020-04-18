Surevest LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 5,356,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,919. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

