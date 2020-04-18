Surevest LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 64,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $3,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,575. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

