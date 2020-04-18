Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 801,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $482,467 in the last ninety days. 39.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 70,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,393. The company has a market capitalization of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

