Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 286,830 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 1.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Teladoc Health worth $44,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. 3,229,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $2,656,243.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,655 shares of company stock worth $12,599,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.