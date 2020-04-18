Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,626.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Telcoin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $31,626.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.04495403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010146 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

