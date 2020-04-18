Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and W&T Offshore (NASDAQ:WTI) Head to Head Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for W&T Offshore and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tellurian 1 6 2 0 2.11

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 41.46%. Tellurian has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Risk and Volatility

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19% Tellurian -527.46% -68.34% -38.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Tellurian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.54 $74.09 million $0.60 3.42 Tellurian $28.77 million 12.74 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -2.17

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Tellurian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.