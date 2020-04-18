TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 5% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.02761548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00227473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,655,864 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Neraex, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BitBay, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BigONE and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

