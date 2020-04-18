Terra Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. Terra has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.02766110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.