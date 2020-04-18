Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $753.89 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

