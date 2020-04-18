TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGTX. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

