The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 318.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,108 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of KO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.