THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $3,662.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LATOKEN, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,176,820,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.