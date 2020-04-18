THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $3,288.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, LBank, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,176,820,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

