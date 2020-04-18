Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $331.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

