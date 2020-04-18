THETA Price Tops $0.0800 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. THETA has a market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Coinbit and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.04414437 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010163 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, Binance, Fatbtc, OKEx, WazirX, Coinbit, Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

